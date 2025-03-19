Reviewing Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) & Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI)

Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI – Get Free Report) and Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cloudastructure and Flutter Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudastructure 0 0 0 0 0.00 Flutter Entertainment 0 0 19 1 3.05

Flutter Entertainment has a consensus price target of $311.41, suggesting a potential upside of 28.89%. Given Flutter Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flutter Entertainment is more favorable than Cloudastructure.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudastructure $1.06 million 110.53 N/A N/A N/A Flutter Entertainment $14.05 billion 3.05 -$1.22 billion $0.22 1,098.24

This table compares Cloudastructure and Flutter Entertainment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cloudastructure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flutter Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Cloudastructure and Flutter Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudastructure N/A N/A N/A Flutter Entertainment -6.86% -4.52% -1.85%

Summary

Flutter Entertainment beats Cloudastructure on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cloudastructure

Cloudastructure, Inc. (“Cloudastructure”) was formed under the laws of the State of Delaware on March 28, 2003. We provide an award-winning cloud-based artificial intelligence (“AI”) video surveillance and Remote Guarding service built on AI and machine learning platforms. We operated as a small Silicon Valley startup until early 2021 when we raised over $35 million in funding under Regulation A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). With these funds we quickly built a sales, marketing and support structure and achieved a degree of early success in the property management space. As of the date of this prospectus, we have contracts in place with five of the top 10 property management companies on the National Multifamily Housing Council’s (“NMHC’s”) 2024 NMCH 50 list (Greystar Real Estate Partners, Avenue5 Residential, LLC, Cushman & Wakefield, BH Management Services, LLC and FPI Management, Inc.). Our cloud-based solutions allow our customers to provide real-time safety and security solutions for their properties, as well as easily manage security across all of their locations. As of the date of this prospectus, we are focused on expanding into more of our existing top tier customer locations, acquiring additional customers in the property management (“proptech”) space, and we anticipate entering into additional markets in 2025. Our intelligent AI solution works by identifying objects (faces, license plates, animals, guns, etc.) in video footage so that property managers can quickly search for those objects. Additionally, our AI and Remote Guarding services provide a proactive response to crime. Remote guarding combines video surveillance, AI analytics, monitoring centers, and security agents (“Remote Guarding”). Based on internal data comparing the total number of actual threatening activity alerts received by our Remote Guards, against all potentially suspicious and threatening activity alerts received by our Remote Guards, on average, from 2023 to the date of this prospectus, our Remote Guarding services deterred over 97% of all threatening activity for our customers. We believe AI security delivers multiple benefits for many property owners, including, without limitation: · Deterring crime and improving overall safety; · Improving occupancy rates and rental rates; and · Reducing onsite guard costs and lowering insurance rates As of the date of this prospectus, we are the only seamless, cloud-based, AI surveillance and Remote Guarding solution on the market of which we are aware. We also believe that our solution is more affordable and easier to use than the various solutions that our competitors offer. Our Remote Guarding service bridges the line between AI and human intelligence. AI has the ability to monitor all cameras at the same time and all of the time, a task from which humans would fatigue. When the AI detects an event occurring, the Remote Guards are notified. The Remote Guards can then determine if escalation is required. With real-time human intervention, our Remote Guarding service can turn video surveillance from a forensic tool, used after a crime has been committed, into a real time crime prevention tool. This has the potential to greatly increase value for our customers. We were incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware on March 28, 2003 under the name Connexed Technologies, Inc. On September 28, 2016, we changed our name to Cloudastructure, Inc. Our principal executive offices are located at 228 Hamilton Avenue, 3rd Floor, Palo Alto, California.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting. In addition, it provides online poker, casino, and rummy. Further, it provides sports betting and gaming services through paddypower.com, betfair.com, sportsbet.com.au, tvg.com, us.betfair.com, fanduel.com, adjarabet.com, pokerstars.com, Skybet.com, tombola.com, sisal.com, and maxbet.rs websites under the FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, Sisal, tombola, Betfair, MaxBet, TVG, Stardust, Junglee Games, and Adjarabet brands, as well as live poker tours and events. The company was formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc and changed its name to Flutter Entertainment plc in 2019. Flutter Entertainment plc was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

