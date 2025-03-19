Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Disc Medicine (IRON)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ: IRON) recently:

3/18/2025 – Disc Medicine had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $99.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Disc Medicine had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2025 – Disc Medicine had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $73.00 to $75.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Disc Medicine is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Disc Medicine had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Disc Medicine had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $70.00 to $73.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2025 – Disc Medicine had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $83.00.

1/21/2025 – Disc Medicine had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock.

Disc Medicine Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of IRON traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $53.74. 366,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.04. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $68.86.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. Equities research analysts predict that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Disc Medicine

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO John D. Quisel sold 19,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,251,434.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,550,184.10. This represents a 21.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mona Ashiya sold 202,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $10,974,506.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,332,603.18. This trade represents a 49.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 346,617 shares of company stock valued at $19,182,953. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 798.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Disc Medicine by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

