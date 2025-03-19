Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Stock Price Up 25% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) were up 25% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 3,928,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,054% from the average daily volume of 340,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$8.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.78.
Azincourt Energy Company Profile
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
