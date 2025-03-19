Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Shares Up 16.3% – Still a Buy?

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Free Report) was up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. Approximately 3,044,708 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.
Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.78.
About Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V)
Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.
