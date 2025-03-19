Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6,560 ($85.28) and last traded at GBX 6,540 ($85.02). Approximately 131,614 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 186,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,420 ($83.46).

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,478.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,679.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is the world’s largest independent Coca-Cola bottler by revenue. Our employees make, sell and distribute the world’s most loved drinks brands, serving a consumer population of more than 600 million across 29 markets.

