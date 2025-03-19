Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Short Interest Down 14.4% in February

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Fulton Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ FULTP traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,835. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $21.22.
Fulton Financial Company Profile
