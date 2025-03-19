Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Short Interest Down 14.4% in February

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ FULTP traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,835. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $21.22.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

