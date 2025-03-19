Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Time to Buy?

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $5.99. 872 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 8,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Metso Oyj Trading Down 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87.

About Metso Oyj

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in two segments: Aggregates and Minerals.

