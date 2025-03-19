Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%.

Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Great Southern Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to earn $5.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GSBC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.93. The stock had a trading volume of 53,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,431. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.75 and its 200 day moving average is $59.55. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02. The stock has a market cap of $671.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $300,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840.28. This trade represents a 99.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Great Southern Bancorp from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

