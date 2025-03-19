Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Short Interest Down 14.1% in February

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,990,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the February 13th total of 18,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,167,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,797,000 after acquiring an additional 882,047 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,095,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,592,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,179,000 after purchasing an additional 377,074 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,383,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 16,578,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,442,000 after buying an additional 1,992,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,246,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,761. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 178.57%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

