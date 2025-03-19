Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Stock Price Up 3.5% – Still a Buy?

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.93 and last traded at $35.84. 131,723 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 107,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.64.

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.65.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Featured Stories

