Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Shares Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.21 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.24 ($0.02). Approximately 197,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,180,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

Polarean Imaging Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of £18.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.38.

Polarean Imaging Company Profile

Polarean is a revenue-generating medical imaging technology company revolutionizing pulmonary medicine through direct visualization of lung function by introducing the power and safety of MRI to the respiratory healthcare community. This community is in desperate need of modern solutions to accurately assess lung function.

