Alico, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

Alico has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 50.8% per year over the last three years.

Alico Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALCO opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.86. Alico has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $221.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.27). Alico had a negative net margin of 91.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alico will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Alico to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

