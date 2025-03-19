VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 156,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,966,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of VEU stock opened at $62.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.24. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $55.27 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
