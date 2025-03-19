North Forty Two & Co. Invests $372,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

North Forty Two & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,537 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.6% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Intel by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 15,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 28,567 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $45.41. The company has a market cap of $112.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $21.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.04.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

