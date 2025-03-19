XOMA’s (XOMA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $104.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 397.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get XOMA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOMA

XOMA Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. XOMA has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $246.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). XOMA had a negative return on equity of 24.95% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XOMA will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at XOMA

In other XOMA news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 500,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $13,069,366.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in XOMA by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 300.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 95.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

(Get Free Report)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.