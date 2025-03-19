iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 310.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,637,205,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,752 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,704.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 3,403,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,101,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,901 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,546,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,901 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $68.74 and a one year high of $78.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average is $74.30.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

