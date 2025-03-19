Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,306,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 169,952.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 181,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,405,000 after acquiring an additional 181,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,665,000 after acquiring an additional 137,564 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 349,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,525,000 after acquiring an additional 120,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 352.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 94,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,137,000 after acquiring an additional 73,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. New Street Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,402.81.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,002.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,977.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,969.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,324.99 and a 1 year high of $2,374.54. The stock has a market cap of $101.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

