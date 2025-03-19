Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:GAINZ)

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance
GAINZ stock opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $24.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44.
Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Company Profile
