Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:GAINZ)

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

GAINZ stock opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $24.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

