Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

Kohl’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Kohl’s has a payout ratio of 89.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Kohl’s to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Kohl’s Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of KSS opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. Kohl’s has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Baird R W lowered Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $53,769.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,928.55. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

