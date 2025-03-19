Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOY) Raises Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Thursday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is a 1.6% increase from Axfood AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.40.
Axfood AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AXFOY opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. Axfood AB has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $25.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20.
About Axfood AB (publ)
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Axfood AB (publ)
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Qualcomm’s Low PE Ratio Makes It A Seriously Attractive Stock
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Dollar General Stock Jumps—Will Its Turnaround Plan Work?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Energy Stocks With Cheap Valuations and Big Returns Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Axfood AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axfood AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.