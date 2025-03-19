OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $18.87 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 143.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,913 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $18,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $279.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $198.94 and a twelve month high of $280.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.