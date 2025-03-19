VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $419,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $279.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.30. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $198.94 and a 1 year high of $280.22. The company has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

