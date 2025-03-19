Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Trims Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,609 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $634,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 972.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $73.46.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

