Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.310-9.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.7 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its FY26 guidance to $7.31-9.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.20.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.20. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.39 by $0.23. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.73 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $180,415.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,565.76. The trade was a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

