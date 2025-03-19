Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Twilio by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Twilio by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Twilio by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Twilio by 395.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $99.12 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of -154.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.53.

Insider Activity

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $173,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,990,140.69. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,277 shares of company stock worth $2,441,324. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.26.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

