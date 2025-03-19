Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 558.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,624 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Jabil by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil stock opened at $135.54 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.61.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 3.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.83.

In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $599,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,744,490.32. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $551,718.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,283. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,458. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

