Boston Partners Acquires 258,989 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,182,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,989 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in OGE Energy were worth $172,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 16.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 558,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,929,000 after acquiring an additional 78,164 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $785,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the third quarter worth $783,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 316.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on OGE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

OGE Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.4213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.36%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.