Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Earnings Results

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.61 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.650-3.750 EPS and its FY26 guidance to $3.65-$3.75 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $99.06 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $120.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.