Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $752.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.95 million. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 1.35%.

Boyd Group Services Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $156.45 on Wednesday. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of $140.89 and a 12-month high of $241.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 81.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

