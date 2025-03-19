Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues FY26 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) updated its FY26 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.31-9.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.53-6.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.74 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.20.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.81. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $112.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.20.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by $0.23. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $180,415.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,565.76. This represents a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

