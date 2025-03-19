Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $476.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 target price (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,681.95. This trade represents a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,724.60. The trade was a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,361,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $502,239,000 after acquiring an additional 29,799 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,194,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $440,476,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $418,617,000 after acquiring an additional 34,021 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 29.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $429,641,000 after purchasing an additional 218,002 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 13.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,827,000 after purchasing an additional 102,436 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CSL opened at $340.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $321.93 and a 1 year high of $481.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.80. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

