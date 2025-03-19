Short Interest in Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Declines By 24.5%

Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 499,900 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the February 13th total of 662,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,339,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Enzolytics Stock Down 14.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENZC opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Enzolytics has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
About Enzolytics
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Enzolytics
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Enzolytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzolytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.