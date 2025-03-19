Short Interest in Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Declines By 24.5%

Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 499,900 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the February 13th total of 662,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,339,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Enzolytics Stock Down 14.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENZC opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Enzolytics has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About Enzolytics

Enzolytics Inc, a drug development company, focuses to the commercialization of its proprietary proteins for the treatment of debilitating infectious diseases. Its patented anti-HIV therapeutics and a proprietary methodology for producing human IgG1 monoclonal antibodies for treating infectious diseases with non-toxic passive immunotherapy.

