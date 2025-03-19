Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF were worth $10,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBUS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 26,605.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $660,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,504,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,573,000.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PBUS opened at $56.23 on Wednesday. Invesco MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average of $58.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1871 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

