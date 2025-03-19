Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $18,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of R opened at $139.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.23. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.88 and a fifty-two week high of $171.78.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ryder System

Ryder System Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.