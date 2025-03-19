Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 39,730 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,730 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $12,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth $43,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 676.4% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

BSEP opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $37.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.23. The company has a market capitalization of $164.27 million, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

