Vestcor Inc Takes $96,000 Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Enstar Group by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Enstar Group by 484.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $332.00 on Wednesday. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $275.02 and a 52-week high of $348.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.44 and its 200 day moving average is $325.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 73.26%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enstar Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enstar Group

In other Enstar Group news, Director Bernard F. Becker sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.44, for a total transaction of $32,344.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,775.76. This trade represents a 4.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Profile

(Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

