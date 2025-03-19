Hilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,362 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2,836.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,362 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.3% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms
In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total value of $6,300,738.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,154,349.31. This trade represents a 14.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.47, for a total transaction of $545,235.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,375,535.40. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 631,415 shares of company stock valued at $414,365,524 in the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms
Meta Platforms Price Performance
META stock opened at $582.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $656.80 and its 200-day moving average is $604.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $414.50 and a 1 year high of $740.91.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Meta Platforms Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 8.78%.
About Meta Platforms
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Meta Platforms
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.