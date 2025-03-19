Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stake Lessened by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,593 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $12,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,107,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,859,000 after acquiring an additional 592,412 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,396,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,593 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 232.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,106,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,417,000 after buying an additional 39,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,801,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,370,000 after buying an additional 149,017 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

VNO stock opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 943.15, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $46.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.