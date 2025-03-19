Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Has $659,000 Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL raised its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,279,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,038,674,000 after purchasing an additional 336,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,831,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,487,000 after buying an additional 360,857 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,807,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,821,000 after buying an additional 1,055,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,806,000 after acquiring an additional 27,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 0.8 %

BERY opened at $71.07 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.24 and a twelve month high of $74.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.76 and a 200-day moving average of $68.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.