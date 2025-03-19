Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Position Raised by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Howard Hughes makes up about 3.7% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HHH. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $34,150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,716,000 after acquiring an additional 337,514 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 312,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,043,000 after purchasing an additional 219,514 shares in the last quarter. Rule One Partners LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,544,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 257,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 157,393 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HHH opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.45. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $87.77.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $983.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.18 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.38%. Analysts predict that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.