Zacks Research Weighs in on Delek US FY2027 Earnings

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Delek US in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the year. The consensus estimate for Delek US’s current full-year earnings is ($5.50) per share.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.01). Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DK has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research raised Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Delek US from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of DK stock opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03. Delek US has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Delek US in the third quarter worth approximately $37,500,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth $21,471,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Delek US by 1,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 870,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after purchasing an additional 803,274 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at $13,680,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 47.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,021,000 after buying an additional 548,777 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In related news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $38,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 49,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,190.60. This trade represents a 6.04 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 5,055 shares of company stock worth $70,787 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.54%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

