Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $219,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Down 6.3 %

BATS:SYLD opened at $64.86 on Wednesday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $62.45 and a 12-month high of $76.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.44.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

