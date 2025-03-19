VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Issues Earnings Results

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
VirnetX Stock Performance
Shares of VirnetX stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. VirnetX has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.29.
VirnetX Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VirnetX
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Delta’s Stock Takes a Hit—Can Lower Oil Prices Fuel a Comeback?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades as Analysts Look Ahead to Q2 Earnings
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.