VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Issues Earnings Results

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

VirnetX Stock Performance

Shares of VirnetX stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. VirnetX has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

