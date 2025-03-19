Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 17th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Diversified Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

LON:DEC opened at GBX 982.50 ($12.77) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £626.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,203.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,101.95. Diversified Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 818.50 ($10.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,427 ($18.55). The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.76.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company (DEC) is focused on acquiring and enhancing onshore gas and oil producing assets and related midstream properties in the United States. Our primary and historical area of operations are within the prolific Appalachian Basin, with additional operations in the states of Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas announced with our entry to that region in 2021.

