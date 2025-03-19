Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 17th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Diversified Energy Trading Down 2.5 %
LON:DEC opened at GBX 982.50 ($12.77) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £626.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,203.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,101.95. Diversified Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 818.50 ($10.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,427 ($18.55). The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.76.
About Diversified Energy
