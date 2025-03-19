The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Holdings Lifted by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,036 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $8,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Desjardins downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.1 %

TD opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.61. The firm has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.7278 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.