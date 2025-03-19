Computacenter (LON:CCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 161.50 ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Computacenter had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 2.64%.
Computacenter Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of LON:CCC opened at GBX 2,654 ($34.50) on Wednesday. Computacenter has a 1 year low of GBX 2,020 ($26.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,004 ($39.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,209.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,287.53.
Computacenter Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 474 ($6.16) per share. This is a positive change from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $23.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.51%.
About Computacenter
Computacenter is a leading independent technology and services provider, trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations.
We are a responsible business that believes in winning together for our people and our planet. We help our customers to Source, Transform and Manage their technology infrastructure to deliver digital transformation, enabling people and their business.
