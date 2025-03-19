Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Pramod Jain Buys 4,635 Shares

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Pramod Jain purchased 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$35,590.31.

Pramod Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 13th, Pramod Jain acquired 14,425 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.42 per share, with a total value of C$107,011.11.

Computer Modelling Group Trading Up 0.1 %

TSE:CMG opened at C$7.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$618.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$7.04 and a 1 year high of C$14.73.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.95%.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ventum Financial cut their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cibc World Mkts cut Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.13.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

