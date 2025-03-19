First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Senior Officer Sells C$844,400.00 in Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.11, for a total value of C$844,400.00.
First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of TSE FM opened at C$21.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a one year low of C$13.30 and a one year high of C$21.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73.
First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.55872 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
First Quantum Minerals Company Profile
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
See Also
