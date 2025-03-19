First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Senior Officer Sells C$844,400.00 in Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.11, for a total value of C$844,400.00.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$21.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a one year low of C$13.30 and a one year high of C$21.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.55872 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$23.40 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.57.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

