Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Issues Earnings Results

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Crimson Wine Group had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 0.54%.

Crimson Wine Group Trading Up 0.3 %

CWGL stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. Crimson Wine Group has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $120.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.00 and a beta of 0.55.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services.

