Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Issues Earnings Results

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Crimson Wine Group had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 0.54%.
Crimson Wine Group Trading Up 0.3 %
CWGL stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. Crimson Wine Group has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $120.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.00 and a beta of 0.55.
About Crimson Wine Group
