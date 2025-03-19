Boston Partners Sells 964,579 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,189,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964,579 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.06% of Nomad Foods worth $154,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 61.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 25.8% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Nomad Foods Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Nomad Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOMD. Barclays increased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

